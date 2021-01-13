Fact check: Video does not show Trump family celebrating during Capitol siege

Social media users are sharing a video that allegedly shows President Donald Trump “celebrating” or “partying” to Laura Branigan’s song “Gloria” during the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. The footage, which features Trump and members of his family, including Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, as well as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was filmed at least an hour before the first barriers around the Capitol were breached.

A Facebook post with the claim here reads: “While the assault was taking place they were allegedly enjoying the assault on the capital”. It is also visible on YouTube youtu.be/-4LujHw7SsU , with the title “Trump crime family and his Chief of Staff gleefully partying as rioters attack the Nation's Capital”.

Reuters ( here ) and other news outlets like the Washington Post ( here ) and the New York Times ( here ) reported that after delivering a speech that morning at the Ellipse park area near the White House, Trump monitored the scenes of violence at the Capitol on cable news television from inside the White House.

The Jan. 6 footage circulating pre-dates the riots at the Capitol. In his speech earlier in the day ( here ), however, Trump encouraged his supporters “to fight” and march on the Capitol to pressure their elected officials to reject the results of the election he lost ( here ).

The video in this claim was published on Donald Trump Jr.’s Facebook page ( here ) and shows the family before Trump’s speech began at midday ( here ). The now deleted post is archived here: archive.vn/eKOhS and included an overlaid text saying “family backstage time”. Trump can be seen.

Footage of the rally ( youtu.be/pa9sT4efsqY?t=2021 , youtu.be/ht20eDYmLXU?t=8930 and here , timestamp 3:26:25) show that Branigan’s song was playing before Trump walked on stage ( youtu.be/pa9sT4efsqY?t=2317 ) around noon ( here ).

Around the timestamps 00:27 youtu.be/-4LujHw7SsU?t=27 and 00:36 youtu.be/-4LujHw7SsU of the video circulating on social media, the screens show a crowd, an empty stage and a blue screen with the text “Save America Rally”. This matches the screens of the stage prior to Trump coming on (see youtu.be/pa9sT4efsqY?t=2107 ).

As reported by the New York Times here and the Washington Post here detailed timelines, the first barriers around the Capitol were breached between 12:53 and 1:03. Trump’s speech ended around 1:10 p.m. The mob entered the building about an hour later around 2:15 p.m.

Reuters footage of the Capitol siege is visible here , here , and here .

Reuters previously debunked this mislabeled video circulating in Spanish here .

VERDICT

Partly false. Footage does show Trump and his family looking happy, but it is not during the siege as alleged. Rather, it was prior to his speech preceding the assault on the Capitol.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .