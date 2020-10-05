Fact check: Photo of Trump family with face masks predates Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

A post on social media features a photograph of the Trump family wearing face masks on the night of the first presidential debate on Sept 29. The post misleadingly implies the image was taken after President Donald Trump and Melania Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus and that their family had ignored face covering recommendations before. The photograph predates Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. The Trump family’s record on wearing masks has been mixed.

President Donald Trump's son Eric and his wife Lara, son Donald Trump Jr., daughters Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump arrive for the start of U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The post here reads “Oh now they're putting their masks on to visit tRump!! I think they shouldn't, if it's a hoax.”

The original photograph by AFP is visible here ( bit.ly/3jyeJQd ). It shows Donald Trump Jr. , Eric Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle (Trump campaign fundraiser and girlfriend of Don Jr), Lara Trump (an adviser to the Trump campaign and wife of Eric), Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump ahead of the first presidential debate on Sept 29.

President Donald Trump said in the early hours of Oct. 2 he and Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus ( here ). In a press release here , White House doctor Sean P. Conley stated Trump was first diagnosed on the evening of Oct. 1.

The moment was also captured by Reuters here and here .

The Trump family did not wear face coverings during the debate ( reut.rs/2GBhX72 , youtu.be/Q5AEm0pEVeU ).

Members of the Trump family have been seen wearing masks in the past, but not consistently, publicly available footage shows. Examples are visible reut.rs/2GAEbWW , here , here , here , bit.ly/34uJDmx

Reuters was unable to find other footage of Kimberly Guilfoyle wearing a face mask.

Examples of the family not wearing a mask since the outbreak can be seen here , here , here , here .

Trump was initially reluctant to urge Americans to wear masks but has since been more willing to do so. Still, he has held tightly-packed events where many participants have not covered their mouth and nose. ( here )

VERDICT

Missing context. Photo was taken on the night of the first presidential debate, two days before President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

