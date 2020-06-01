Fact check: Trump did not tweet that George Floyd’s family were honored to hear from him

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Facebook users are circulating a fictitious tweet purportedly from U.S. President Donald Trump, which states that George Floyd’s family were “honored” to hear from him. This is not true.

The death of Floyd - an unarmed black man who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck - has triggered violent protests across the United States.

The post includes an image of an apparent tweet sent from Trump’s official account on May 29, stating: “I spoke with George Floyd"s family. There voices told me they were honored to hear from me. I told them that I don't want to see another black man die by a knee to the neck. It looked to painful. There's better ways to die. No way is good, but that was very bad.” ( here )

The tweet is not legitimate. It does not appear on Trump’s timeline on May 29, nor does it appear in Twitter searches for posts with this wording.

According to Politwoops, a project that archives deleted tweets from politicians, the tweet has also not been deleted from his page ( here ).

Trump did say that he had spoken with the family of George Floyd during an event at the White House on May 29. He added that “we can’t allow” the demonstrations in Minneapolis “to descend further into lawless anarchy and chaos.” ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Trump did not send a tweet saying that Floyd’s family were honored to hear from him.

