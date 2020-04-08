False claim: Trump went golfing while 1,300 Americans died of COVID-19

Posts on social media allege that President Trump is golfing while Americans are dying from COVID-19. The posts read, “Trump is golfing again. Yesterday 1300 Americans died from the virus. States are still begging for equipment. Trump went golfing today.” ( here , here )

This claim is false. April 4 was the first time recorded U.S. coronavirus deaths surpassed 1,300. According to the Reuters tracker here , the U.S. saw a 1,358 jump in deaths from April 3 to April 4.

News coverage shows Trump was in Washington, D.C. during the weekend of April 4-5. On April 4, he approved the disaster declaration for Wisconsin, Nebraska, Maine, Nevada, Arizona and Utah ( here ). He also held a press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, as Reuters reported and White House footage shows ( here , here ).

Reuters found no evidence of Donald Trump golfing since March 8, 2020, when he was pictured with Washington Nationals baseball player Patrick Corbin on Corbin’s Instagram feed ( here ).

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the Trump Organization has closed several golf properties. On March 20, the New York Times reported the closure of the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and courses in Los Angeles and near Miami ( here ).

