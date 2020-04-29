False claim: Trump ends homeless veterans program as numbers increase

An image posted on social media makes the claim that U.S. President Donald Trump ended a program aiding homeless veterans, despite what it says is a rise in numbers “for the first time in 7 years” ( here ). The image includes a quote (implicitly attributed to Trump as it includes no author) that reads, “If someone’s going to die on the streets, they are the ones.” The claim on social media is false.

In December 2017, Politico reported that Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary David Shulkin had planned to end a $460 million program meant to address homelessness among veterans, but the plan was reversed after outcry from advocates and state officials ( here ). The unsuccessful proposal to end the programcame in the context of increased rates of homelessness among veterans, according a statement released on December 6, 2017, by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development(HUD)( bit.ly/2W73bJu ).

Just a week earlier, Shulkin and HUD Secretary Ben Carson had held a press conference at the opening of a new housing development in Washington, D.C. to praise Trump’s commitment to addressing homelessness rates among veterans ( cs.pn/35gpxMx ). Trump later ousted Shulkin from his post as VA Secretary in March 2018 ( here ). In a New York Times op-ed, Shulkin claimed that this was due to his opposition to efforts to privatize services within the Department of Veterans Affairs ( here ).

In short, Trump and his administration did not end a homeless veteran aid program.

The claim that veteran homelessness reached a seven year high this year is also untrue. According to the yearly “point-in-time" estimates presented by the HUD Exchange, the number of homeless veterans has decreased overall in the last seven years. The estimates for veterans experiencing homelessness were: 55,779 in 2013; 49,689 in 2014; 47,725 in 2015; 39,471 in 2016; 40,056 in 2017; 37,878 in 2018; and 37,085 in 2019 ( bit.ly/3eVgntk ).

In late 2019, the Trump administration celebrated a “continued decline in veteran homelessness”, reporting the 2.1 percent decrease, according to the national estimates ( here ).

In February 2020, Trump proposed a federal budget for the fiscal year 2021 which included higher outlays for defense and veterans ( here ).

The claim on social might be related to a 2017 report by the Military Times titled “Number of homeless vets rises for first time in seven years” ( here ). HUD Exchange data supports this reported rise in 2017 and the seven years prior, but this claim does not stand in 2020.

Reuters was unable to find any evidence of Trump calling for anyone to “die on the streets”. The quote is likely taken out of context from a statement in the 2017 Politico report. While commenting on the vulnerable state of many of the program’s beneficiaries, Matt Leslie, who runs the housing program for the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, told Politico that, “If someone’s going to die on the streets, they are the ones”, ( here ).

Advocates have recently called for the VA to distribute funding allocated in the stimulus bill to provide relief to homeless veterans in a statement shared on their Twitter account in April 2020 ( here ).

VERDICT

False. President Trump did not end the homeless vets program. In 2017, David Shulkin, then-Secretary of Veterans Affairs, proposed cutting funds to a program that addressed veteran homelessness, a move which was reversed after outcry from advocates and officials. The quote in this claim is misattributed.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .