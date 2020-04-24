False claim: Trump said “hundreds of governors” are calling him

Posts shared widely on Facebook claim that President Donald Trump said that “hundreds of governors” were calling him, despite there being only 50 U.S. governors (here ; here ; here).

This claim is false. Reuters could not corroborate that Trump ever said there were hundreds of governors calling him.

The claim may have stemmed from the president’s remarks at a coronavirus task force press briefing on April 13, 2020. After a video montage including Governors Andrew Cuomo (New York), Gavin Newsom (California), Ron DeSantis (Florida), Phil Murphy (New Jersey), Doug Ducey (Arizona), and Larry Hogan (Maryland) praising his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump said, “So we could give you hundreds of clips like that from governors — including Democratic or “Democrat,” as I call them, governors, which is actually the correct term. We could give you hundreds of clips just like that.” (A full video of the press conference can be found here and a transcript of the president’s remarks can be found here . This exchange can be heard at the 18:47 mark here .

During a March 30 phone interview on Fox and Friends (here), President Trump said, “I get on calls, and I get on a lot of the governor calls where we'll have all 50 governors plus where we have some territories also, but we have 50 governors” in response to host Ainsley Earhardt’s question, “You also said you think the peak is going to be in about two more weeks. Do we have enough equipment to handle that peak?” (See 0:30 here ). He did not claim that the U.S. has more than 50 state governors, but rather referred to governors of the five major U.S. territories: American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands (www.nga.org/governors/).

It is unclear when this claim began, but Reuters was able to find an example dating back to April 19 (here ).

VERDICT

False: Trump did not say that “hundreds of governors” were calling him.

