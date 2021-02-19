Fact check: No evidence to show that Trump’s impeachment cost $33 million

Social media users have been sharing content online that alleges former president Donald J. Trump’s impeachment cost $33 million. There is no evidence to show that this is true.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of these allegations can be seen here and here .

One post here reads: “How does an impeachment cost $33 Million when the people involved are already salaried with their expenses paid? Just curious?”

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine about political rival Joe Biden, now President. Trump was acquitted by the Republican-led Senate in February 2020 (here).

In 2021, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, but the Senate acquitted him on Feb. 16, 2021 by a 57-43 vote (here).

The social media posts do not specify which impeachment cost $33 million or give a source for how the figure is calculated.

2019-2020 IMPEACHMENT

Roll Call estimated in a Jan. 31, 2020 article here that Trump’s first impeachment cost $1.83 million. The article includes a video that explains that Bill Clinton’s impeachment cost $79.6 million and other congressional investigations such as the Iran-Contra affair cost $47.4 million, the Benghazi investigation cost $6.77 million and the Mueller investigation cost $32 million. CNN also placed the cost of Clinton’s impeachment at $80 million (here).

Fox Business placed the cost Trump’s first impeachment at around $3.06 million based on estimated by the Heritage Foundation (here).

Yahoo Finance explained in a Jan. 3, 2020 article here that the cost of Trump’s first impeachment would have been around $11.5 million after calculating the compensation of members of Congress and their staffers for committee hearings and votes for the impeachment.

2021 IMPEACHMENT

No estimates on the cost of Trump’s second impeachment have yet been made.

Fox Business on Feb. 13 pointed out that the price of Trump’s second impeachment is likely to be lower than the first: “ …the first Trump impeachment trial was much longer than the second-- the Senate debated impeaching Trump for two weeks and six days in 2020, but only five days in 2021.”

(here).

VERDICT

False. As of Feb. 19, 2021, there is no estimate or evidence that either impeachment trial of Donald Trump cost $33 million.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .