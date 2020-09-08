Fact check: Trump’s speech was not copied from Bee Movie  

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims a part of President Donald J. Trump’s inaugural address in 2017 was copied from the animated children’s comedy Bee Movie.

Examples can be seen here and here .

One post reads: “You know your country is in trouble when your president steals his inauguration speech from bee movie.”

The quote attributed to Trump in the claim reads: “We are one nation – and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams and their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home, and one glorious destiny”

The quote attributed to Barry B. Benson, the main character in Bee Movie, uses the same sentences but replaces the words “colony” for “nation” and “hive” for “home”.

Trump did say the quote attributed to him during his inaugural address in January 2017. The transcript can be found here . The quote can be seen in C-SPAN footage of the inauguration at the 40:20 mark www.c-span.org/video/?422124-1/donald-trump-sworn-45th-president-united-states .

However, this quote or even anything close does not exist in Bee Movie transcripts found here and here .

VERDICT

False. President Donald J. Trump did not copy his inaugural speech from the Bee Movie.

