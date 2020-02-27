Partly false claim: video showing people leaving during Trump's speech in India was "doctored"

Multiple articles shared on Facebook have claimed that crowds left a stadium during President Trump's speech in India on Monday, February 24, 2020. Examples can be seen here and here However, some social media users questioned the veracity of this claim, suggesting that the crowd was departing after the speeches had finished and as they were being replayed – see here or that the video had been "doctored", see here and here .

Trump’s speech took place at the newly-unveiled Motera stadium during Trump's 36-hour official visit to the south Asian country. In the stadium, a rally of over 100,000 people was held (Reuters report here), titled "Namaste, Trump".

President Trump held a talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about trade deals disputes, as Reuters reports here . The President's visit came at a time of protests in India over the new citizenship law that protesters believe discriminates against Muslims.

During Trump's speech, the temperatures in Ahmedabad reached a high of 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31.1 Celsius), according to weather reports such as here and many people were not covered by shade, as can be seen throughout the video www.c-span.org/video/?469635-1/president-trump-remarks-rally-india.

Reuters reporters attending the event confirmed people began to leave before the end of the speech, most likely because of the event’s length and exposure to the sun. A Reuters reporter said that many had been brought to the stadium hours before and started to leave once they had seen both Modi and Trump speak, due to the heat.

This widely shared video tweeted by the BBC correspondent Aleem Maqbool here shows people walking out and Trump's speech can be heard. In the 18-second video, Trump is saying:

“… rich and poor, young and old. Take pride in the glories of your past. Unite for an even brighter future and let our two nations always stand together as powerful defenders of peace and liberty and the hope of a better world.”

In the full video of the event by C-SPAN www.c-span.org/video/?469635-1/president-trump-remarks-rally-india , these same words are heard starting at the 41:53 mark. Less than a minute later at 42:34, Trump ends his speech. This shows that in Maqbool's video, the crowds seen leaving do so at the very end of Trump's speech.

Therefore, posts claiming that crowds began leaving during Trump’s speech are accurate, as the President hadn’t yet finished talking at the time the video from the BBC reporter was filmed. Reuters reporters in attendance also confirmed that people began to leave before Trump finished speaking. The context of how long and warm the day was, along with the fact that Trump was nearing the end of his speech in the much-viewed BBC-filmed video, are also relevant. People began leaving the stadium once Trump began speaking, but the reference to “crowds” leaving in the middle of the speech referring to Maqbool’s video are misleading, as this specific crowd was filmed at the very end.

VERDICT

Partly false: video showing people leaving during Trump’s speech in India is authentic, though a viral clip of crowds departing was captured near the very end of the speech, and the heat and length of the day likely played a role in their decision to leave.