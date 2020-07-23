Fact check: Trump and Ivanka photograph doctored to include Jeffrey Epstein  

Social media users have been sharing a photograph online that appears to show Donald and Ivanka Trump with Jeffrey Epstein. The picture in these claims has been photoshopped.

Examples can be seen here and here .

While the image is quite clearly photoshopped to add Epstein, some users believe it is authentic. Comments on the posts include, “Everything about that picture is wrong. Not incorrect, just wrong” and “Sick,sick,sick!!!”.

The original photograph shows Donald and Ivanka Trump at the opening of the Harley Davidson Cafe in New York City in October 1993. It was taken by Ron Galella and can be viewed on the Getty Images website ( here ).

Its description reads: “Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump during Grand Opening of The Harley Davidson Cafe at Harley Davidson Cafe in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)”

Other photos of Trump and his daughter at the event can be seen here and here . Additional shots from the event and other attendees can be seen here . None of them include Jeffrey Epstein.

The Reuters fact check team debunked a claim that Donald Trump was acting inappropriately with underage girls, which used the same photograph of the U.S. President and his daughter ( here ).

VERDICT

False. This photograph of Donald and Ivanka Trump has been altered to include Jeffrey Epstein.

