Fact check: Trump did leave presidential note for Biden

Posts have been circulating on social media claiming that former President Donald Trump did not leave behind a note for new President Joe Biden and the former First Lady, Melania Trump did not give a first lady invitation to the new First Lady Jill Biden, in order to denigrate the outgoing administration. This is partly false: Trump did leave a note for Biden but it seems that no first lady invitation was extended.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Over 17,000 social media users have shared a tweet or a screenshot of the tweet that says, “No presidential note to be left behind from trump to Biden. No First Lady invitation to the incoming First Lady. These people leaving the White House are lowlife TRASH.” (here , here , here) .

Biden was sworn in as the 46th U.S. President on Jan. 20, 2021 (here) . The outgoing President and First Lady did not attend the inauguration, becoming the first president in 150 years to break with a political tradition that is seen as affirming the peaceful transfer of power (here) .

It is a long-standing tradition that the outgoing President leaves a letter for the incoming President in the Oval Office (here , here) and that the outgoing First Lady gives the incoming First Lady a tour of the living quarter of the White House (here , here) .

Biden told reporters at the White House that Trump wrote a letter to him, as reported by news outlets including Reuters here , CNN here , Politico here and Fox News here . Biden said: “The president wrote a very generous letter. Because it was private, I won’t talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous.”

Melania Trump became the first modern First Lady not to invite the incoming First Lady for a walk-through of the private living quarters in the White House (here , here) . Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden’s Press Secretary told USA Today, “We have not heard from the First Lady’s office.” (here) In an interview with TODAY, seen here , Ashleigh Biden, Jill Biden’s daughter said that she did not think Jill had heard from Melania and thought they would not be doing the traditional protocols. Jill and Joe Biden’s press teams did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

VERDICT

Partly false. Biden confirmed that Trump did leave him a letter but Jill Biden’s Press Secretary said they had not heard from Melania’s office and her daughter said she did not think they would be doing the traditional protocols.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .