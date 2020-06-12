Fact check: Trump’s parents photoshopped wearing KKK robes

A photo circulating on Facebook shows Donald Trump posing with his parents, who appear to be wearing Ku Klux Klan (KKK) robes. The image is photoshopped.

Comments on social media indicate many users believe the altered photograph is true, with some saying “f*** Donald Trump and his parents,” “I’m not surprised at all” and “May they rest in hell.”

The original image can be found on Shutterstock with the caption “Donald Trump with His Parents Mary and Fred Trump 1994.” (here ) In the photo, his mother wears a colorful floral top with diagonal stripes and a pearl necklace while his father wears what looks like a navy-blue three-piece suit with a red tie and red pocket square.

Speculation about the Trump family’s connection to the KKK stems from the reported arrest of Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump, after a Klan riot took place in Queens, New York on Memorial Day of 1927. On June 1, 1927, a New York Times report ( here ) on the riot included a list of “prisoners arraigned,” naming Fred Trump of 175-74 Devonshire Road in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens as one of them.

The Washington post also reported on the man involved in the riot being Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s father (here ).

In a 2015 interview with the New York Times reporter Jason Horowitz asked Trump, then a presidential candidate, if his father had lived on Devonshire Road, to which Trump responded, “…that’s where my grandmother lived and my father, early on.” When Horowitz asked whether Trump had “seen this story about police arresting a Fred Trump who lived at that Devonshire address in 1927 after a Ku Klux Klan rally turned violent,” Trump responded, “Totally false. We lived on Wareham. The Devonshire — I know there is a road Devonshire but I don’t think my father ever lived on Devonshire” (here ).

False. The image showing Trump’s parents in KKK robes is photoshopped.

