Fact check: Photo of Trump embracing Epstein is an edited picture of Trump and his daughter Ivanka

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Posts on social media showing a manipulated photo of U.S. President Donald Trump in the back of a car, seemingly embracing Jeffrey Epstein, have been shared thousands of times on social media. The photo is based on a picture of Trump and his daughter Ivanka, with Epstein’s face superimposed.

Many social media users encountering the image, as seen (here , here , here) commented that it was evidently an altered photograph – but not all appear to have noticed the edit. “This picture says a thousand words,” writes one user who shared the image. “…trump said he never had much dealings with him... Aye right....” remarks another.

The longtime associate of Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, has recently been charged with luring young girls so that the late financier could sexually abuse them (here).

Trump has been pictured and filmed with Epstein and Maxwell on multiple occasions in the past (here , here).

However, the photo being shared in the viral social media posts of Trump with his arm around Epstein, kissing him on the head in the back of a car, is not real. Epstein’s head has been added in to replace Ivanka Trump’s head. The original photo, taken in Paris in 1990, can be seen on Getty Images (here ). The French text accompanying the image says, “United States, 15 March 1990, the American billionaire real estate magnate Donald Trump in his limousine embracing his daughter Ivanka Trump (13 years old), who he had with his previous wife, Ivana”.

VERDICT

False. The photo has been edited to replace the head of Trump’s daughter Ivanka with that of Epstein.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .