Fact check: Photo of Trump praying with faith leaders altered to replace him with golden statue

Social media users have been sharing posts online showing a photograph of faith leaders praying to a golden statue of Trump. This photograph has been altered to replace Donald Trump with a golden statue of him.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The original photograph can be seen here , taken by Associated Press photographer Lynne Sladky on Jan. 3, 2020 at a rally for evangelical supporters at the King Jesus International Ministry church in Miami.

The golden statue edited into the photograph is a real statue unveiled at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on Feb. 26, 2021. Images of the statue can be seen here .

At CPAC, two participants wheeled the larger-than-life statue through the conference center lobby, according to a video on social media. It was unclear why the statue, showing a cartoonish version of Trump with an oversize head, was there (here).

VERDICT

Altered. A photograph of Trump praying with faith leaders in January 2020 has been edited to replace him with a gold statue of himself.

