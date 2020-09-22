Fact check: Trump quote on guns misattributed to Kamala Harris 

Social media users have been sharing a quote about guns online and erroneously attributing it to U.S. senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. This quote actually belongs to President Donald Trump.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here&set=a.576857045763350&type=3&theater and here&set=a.786294781424157&type=3&theater .

The post reads: “Take the guns first. Go through due process second, I like taking the guns early. – Kamala Harris”

The words were actually those of President Donald Trump in February 2018, not Kamala Harris. Reuters found no evidence of Harris ever saying this.

Major news organizations reported on Trump saying the quote in these claims, visible here , here and here .

Trump made the remarks during a discussion at the White House on gun control and preventing future school shootings. It took place shortly after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida ( here ).

A video of the moment can be seen here .

Vice President Mike Pence can be heard at 0:05 saying, “the focus is to literally give families and give local law enforcement additional tools if an individual is reported to be a potential danger to themselves or others, allow due process so no one’s rights are trampled, but the ability to go to court, obtain an order and collect not only the firearms but any weapons in the possession...”

Trump interjects at 0:28 saying, “Or, Mike, take the firearms first and then go to court because that’s another system. Because a lot of times by the time you go to court, it takes so long to go to court, to get the due process procedures. I like taking the guns early, like in this crazy man’s case that just took place in Florida, he had a lot of [firearms], they saw everything. To go to court would have taken a long time. So, you could do exactly what you said but take the guns first, go through due process second.”

Harris does have a strict stance on gun control ( here ). She has spoken about gun safety laws such as the renewal of the assault weapon ban and universal background checks.

In a CNN town hall on April 22, 2019, Harris said that if elected as president, she would give Congress 100 days to pass gun safety laws and that she would take executive action if Congress failed to do so ( here ). The New York Times reported on this town hall here .

An archived version of Harris’ policy stance on gun control when she was a presidential candidate can be seen here , while Joe Biden’s plan is visible here joebiden.com/gunsafety/ .

VERDICT

False. These words were uttered by Donald Trump in February 2018.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .