Fact check: Photo does not show caravan of Trump supporters heading for January Washington D.C. protests

Thousands of social media users have been sharing a photo of cars queuing along a road, claiming that it shows a caravan of Trump supporters heading to Jan. 6 Washington D.C. protests from California. This claim is false: the photo has been posted at least as far back as Oct. 2020, when it was used to show Trump supporters travelling to a rally in Long Island, New York.

A line of dozens of cars with American flags are seen in the photo shared on social media with many captions saying, “This Caravan is headed to DC from California RIGHT NOW!!!! #patriots January 6” (here , here , here , here) .

Thousands of Trump supporters, including some far-right nationalist groups, are expected to converge on the U.S. capital starting on Tuesday Jan. 5 to oppose Congress’ certification the next day of the Republican president’s Nov. 3 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden (here) .

The photo in the posts is not from January 2021: it appears to be from a Trump rally on Oct. 18 2020 in Long Island, New York, where thousands of Trump supporters drove 80 miles from Seaford to Montauk to gather support for the President’s re-election (here , here) .

The event organiser tweeted the image on Oct. 19 with the caption “We had reports of 9000+ cars… And one airplane today at the #LongIslandLOUDMajority Trump Parade from Seaford to Montauk!”, as seen here .

The image was also shared on Twitter on Oct. 18 by another user here , with the caption “@realDonaldTrump Long Island Loves You! Trump Hampton! Thousands today!”

VERDICT

False. The image was shared in October 2020 to show cars taking part in a Trump rally in Long Island, New York, not protestors travelling to Washington D.C. for January 2021 protests.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .