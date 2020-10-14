Fact check: Trump supporters were not called ‘dredges (sic) of society’ by Joe Biden and others  

Social media users have been sharing an image of a sign on the back of a truck that lists several statements made against Americans who are in favor of President Donald Trump. These claims include a mixture of true and false information.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here . The post was shared by the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

The sign says: “Joe Biden calls us dredges (sic) of society.. Obama called us clingers.. Hillary called us deplorables. Terrorist (sic) call us infidels. Trump calls us all Americans.”

JOE BIDEN DID NOT CALL TRUMP SUPPORTERS ‘DREDGES (SIC) OF SOCIETY’

The posts claim Biden called Trump supporters “dredges (sic) of society.” This claim is false.

Biden did use the phrase “dregs of society” in a speech at a 2018 event hosted by Human Rights Campaign, a LGBTQ advocacy organization www.hrc.org/ . A video can be seen here . He was not referring to Trump supporters.

At the 17:55 mark, Biden says: “Thanks to you, our children, my grandchildren will grow up in a world that’s far more just, openminded and humane. But our work is not yet done by any stretch of the imagination. The stakes are much too high and as I said, we’re faced with an administration and some of its most ardent right-wing supporters from the Ku Klux Klan – the head of the Ku Klux Klan has endorsed [Trump] and the alt-right who are trying to undo all the progress you have made and little that Barack and I have made with you.”

Later, at the 20:32 mark, Biden adds: “But despite losing in the courts and in the court of public opinion, these forces of intolerance remain determined to undermine and roll back the progress you all have made. This time they, not you, have an ally in the White House. This time they have an ally. They’re a small percentage of the American people. Virulent people. Some of them the dregs of society. And instead of using the full might of the executive branch to secure justice, dignity, safety for all, the president uses the White House as a literal bully pulpit, callously exerting his power over those who have little or none.”

Listening to his wider remarks, it is clear Biden is not referring to Trump supporters when he says, “dregs of society.” He is speaking about “forces of intolerance”, including those who “demonize” (see 20:18) and terrorize the LGBTQ community (see 19:00), referring to the Trump administration and some of its “most ardent right-wing supporters” such as the alt-right and the Ku Klux Klan. Biden did not mention those who voted or support Trump.

At this time, Biden had not yet announced he was running for president.

OBAMA DID NOT CALL TRUMP SUPPORTERS ‘CLINGERS’ OR USE THIS TERM

The posts claim incorrectly that President Barack Obama called Trump supporters “clingers.” The quote stems from 2008, well prior to Trump’s electoral race. Though his comments - in which he did not use the term “clingers” but rather was referring to those who “cling to guns or religion” - may be interpreted as being targeted at those who have voted Republican ( here ), rather than being directed at Trump supporters specifically, they were about small-town residents who were struggling financially due to lack of jobs.

At a closed San Francisco fundraiser in April 2008, Obama spoke about jobs disappearing in small towns in Pennsylvania and the Midwest for the past 25 years and not being regenerated. ( here ) Before the quote in these posts, Obama was discussing the loss of jobs due to the unfulfilled promises of past administrations.

The event was a closed fundraiser but a broader transcript was provided by Huffington Post, visible here here . News reports by the New York Times and Politico link to this transcript ( here , here ).

Per the Huffington Post’s transcripts surrounding these remarks ( here ), Obama said: “You go into some of these small towns in Pennsylvania, and like a lot of small towns in the Midwest, the jobs have been gone now for 25 years and nothing’s replaced them. And they fell through the Clinton Administration, and the Bush Administration, and each successive administration has said that somehow these communities are gonna regenerate and they have not. And it’s not surprising then they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.”

Obama received backlash for this comment. In an interview with the Winston-Salem Journal, Obama said, “If I worded things in a way that made people offended, I deeply regret that. The underlying truth of what I said remains, which is simply that people who have seen their way of life upended because of economic distress are frustrated and rightfully so,” he was quoted as saying ( here ).

HILLARY CLINTON DID CALL SOME TRUMP SUPPORTERS ‘DEPLORABLES’

This claim is largely true.

In September 2016, Clinton spoke at a fundraiser in New York and mentioned that Trump gave a voice to people who spread hateful messages ( here ).

She said: “To just be grossly generalistic, you can put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the ‘basket of deplorables’. The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”

A video of the moment can be seen here . Trump responded to Clinton’s comments on Twitter here by calling her comment insulting.

While she did not apologize for the comment, Clinton did say: “Last night I was ‘grossly generalistic,’ and that’s never a good idea. I regret saying ‘half’ - that was wrong.” ( here )

TERRORISTS DID NOT CALL TRUMP SUPPORTERS ‘INFIDELS’

This claim is false and stems from satire.

In October 2016, Snopes debunked a now-deleted article written by World News Daily Report which claimed that top ISIS leader “Amadh Abu Makmud Al-alwani” posted a video asking Muslim Americans to vote for Hillary Clinton. ( here )

The article explains that the ISIS leader threatened those voting for Trump and called them “infidels” ( archive.vn/uih9V ).

World News Daily Report, which has the slogan “Where facts don’t matter” in its logo, is not a real news organization. A banner at the foot of their website reads, “World News Daily Report assumes all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content.”

Reuters could not find instances of a “terrorist” calling Trump supporters “infidels”.

VERDICT

Partly false. Biden did use the phrase “dregs of society” but was not referring to Trump supporters. Obama did say those in small towns in Pennsylvania and the Midwest “cling” to religion, guns and anti-immigrant views, but did not mention Trump supporters. Hillary Clinton did call half of Trump supporters “deplorables”. A top ISIS leader did not call Trump supporters “infidels”.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .