Fact check: Trump did not tweet about South Dakota closing its border with California

Social media users are circulating a fictitious tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he praises the state of South Dakota for its response to the coronavirus outbreak and erroneously encourages the state to keep its border with California closed. This tweet is untrue.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples of the claim are visible here and here .

The claim comes after Trump’s visit to Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota for a pre-July 4 holiday event that drew 7,500 people, packed into an outdoor amphitheater. Many did not wear masks, defying the advice of health officials who have urged Americans to avoid large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19 ( here ).

Posts include an image of an apparent tweet sent from Trump’s official account on July 4, 2020. The full tweet reads: “Thank you to the Great people of South Dakota. The state is doing a tremendous job with the coronavirus. I told the governor that everyone is fine without a mask. They just need to keep there (sic) border with California closed! That state is full of LOSERS!”

There is no evidence to show the tweet is legitimate. It does not appear on Trump’s timeline on July 4, nor does it appear in Twitter searches for posts with this wording. No news outlets reported that Trump tweeted this on July 4.

According to Politwoops, a project by ProPublica that archives deleted tweets from politicians, the tweet has also not been deleted from his page ( here ).

Trump has given mixed messages on face masks, in contrast to the guidance from U.S. health experts on the White House coronavirus task force ( here ). After weeks of avoiding being seen wearing one in public, the U.S. President declared he was “all for masks” at the beginning of July.

Reuters recently debunked other fictitious tweets attributed to Trump ( here , here and here ).

VERDICT

False. Trump tweet erroneously calling for South Dakota to close its border with California is fabricated.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts www.reuters.com/fact-check/about .