Fact check: Trump did not tweet from the White House bunker or criticize Obama for keeping it in “bad shape”

Social media users are circulating a fictitious tweet purportedly from U.S. President Donald Trump, which states that he and Vice President Mike Pence had been escorted to the White House “bunker” and criticizes former President Barack Obama for keeping it in “bad shape”. This is untrue.

The false tweet comes as protests spread across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

The post includes an image of an apparent tweet sent from Trump’s official account on May 31, 2020. The full text is transcribed below: “Thanks to the crowd of “protesters” VP Mike Pence and myself have been escorted to the secret White House bunker located in the basement. It’s a tremendously huge and powerful structure that can withstand anything! Sadly it was kept in very bad shape by OBAMA, who left it extremely dirty and with no food/supplies. Terrible planning!”

The tweet is not legitimate. It does not appear on Trump’s timeline on May 31, nor does it appear in Twitter searches for posts with this wording. No news outlets reported that Trump tweeted this on May 31.

According to Politwoops, a project by ProPublica that archives deleted tweets from politicians, the tweet has also not been deleted from his page ( here ).

According to the New York Times, Trump was rushed by Secret Service agents to an underground bunker on May 31, as protesters gathered outside the White House ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Trump did not tweet from the White House “bunker”. This is a fake tweet.

