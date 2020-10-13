Fact check: Trump did not tweet about doctors saying his DNA was ‘USA’

Social media users have been sharing the screenshot of an alleged tweet by President Trump. It states his doctors told him they had never seen a body kill the coronavirus like Trump’s body, and described his DNA as “USA”. This was not a real tweet sent by Trump.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here .

The full tweet reads, “I am feeling much better. The doctors said they’ve never seen a body kill the coronavirus like mine. They said my body was made to kill virus’s. They tested my DNA and they said it wasn’t DNA, it was USA. They said if Joe Biden had the virus he would have died several times by now. They said there is no way anyone with a body like mine could lose an election. I’m gonna win HUGE.”

This quote is fabricated. Reuters could not find any evidence that this tweet existed. It does not appear on Trump’s Twitter page or any articles that show his or speeches, interviews and deleted tweets.

Reuters could not find the alleged tweet in ProPublica’s “Politwoops” archive, which tracks deleted tweets by public officials here . Deleted tweets from Trump can be found here .

Trump did tweet that he felt great and was leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center on Oct. 5. In the tweet, he also suggested people ought not to be afraid of the virus and that he felt better than he did 20 years ago ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Trump did not tweet that his DNA was USA.

