Fact check: Trump did not send tweet claiming not to know Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Social media users are circulating a fictitious tweet purportedly from U.S. President Donald Trump, which states that he never met Ghislaine Maxwell and didn’t know Jeffrey Epstein.

The screenshot of the tweet, which has no time stamp, reads, “The fake news wants you to believe I knew Ghislane Maxwell,I never met her,didn’t know Epstein,more presidential harassment & another hoax by the democrats.”

There is no evidence to suggest the tweet is legitimate. It does not appear on Trump’s timeline, nor does it appear in Twitter searches for posts with this wording. No news outlets reported that Trump tweeted this.

According to Politwoops, a project by ProPublica that archives deleted tweets from politicians, no such tweet has not been deleted from his page (here).

The posts, which have been shared hundreds of times on social media (here , here , here ), place the screenshot of the fictitious tweet alongside a series of authentic images of Trump with Maxwell and Epstein.

The false tweet comes after Maxwell was arrested on July 2 on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that the financier Epstein could sexually abuse them (here). In August 2019 Epstein was found dead in a New York jail cell, where he was being held on charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14 (here).

Reuters recently debunked other fictitious tweets attributed to Trump (here , here).

VERDICT

False. Trump did not tweet that he did not know Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Real images accompanying the falsified tweet show that Trump has met Epstein and Maxwell.

