Fact check: Trump did not joke about ‘nuking California’ 

Social media users have been sharing a tweet allegedly from President Donald J. Trump’s account that jokes about “nuking California” if Trump loses the 2020 presidential election. This tweet has been fabricated and was intended as satire.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The tweet reads: “If I lose the election, I’m nuking California. I’m not even kidding. Frisco’s getting a can of liquid sunshine. The only star in Hollywood will be the one detonated two miles above that stupid sign.”

The tweet is intended as satire and the most used reaction on most of the posts is the laughing emoji reaction, which can be seen on this post here at the time of publishing.

While most users seemed to understand the satirical nature of the post, others were confused about whether the tweet is real and came from Trump. Some comments include: “Umm what?!?”, “Is that for real”, “This would be nuts to even consider...” and “If this is a real tweet it is treasonous.”

This quote is fabricated. Reuters could not find any evidence that this tweet existed. It does not appear on Trump’s Twitter page (twitter.com/realDonaldTrump) or any articles that show his speeches, interviews and deleted tweets.

Reuters could not find the alleged tweet in ProPublica’s “Politwoops” archive, which tracks deleted tweets by public officials here . A search in Factba.se, a source filled with easily searchable quotes, tweets and comments by Trump ( here ), brings no results ( here ).

VERDICT

Satire. Trump did not tweet about nuking California if he loses the 2020 presidential election.

