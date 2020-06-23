Fact check: Trump did not tweet about arresting ticketholders who failed to attend Tulsa rally

Social media users are circulating a fictitious tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he calls for the arrest of ticket-holders who did not attend his recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This tweet is untrue.

The claim comes after reports of TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music taking partial credit for inflating attendance expectations for Trump’s first rally in months ( here ).

Posts include an image of an apparent tweet sent from Trump’s official account on June 21, 2020. The full tweet reads: “Anyone who ordered a ticket to my rally and didn’t attend should be arrested and face very powerful charges. #treason”.

There is no evidence to show the tweet is legitimate. It does not appear on Trump’s timeline on June 21, nor does it appear in Twitter searches for posts with this wording. No news outlets reported that Trump tweeted this on June 21.

According to Politwoops, a project by ProPublica that archives deleted tweets from politicians, the tweet has also not been deleted from his page ( here ).

On June 15, Trump did tweet about one million people having allegedly requested tickets for the Tulsa rally, which occurred on Saturday, June 20 ( here ).

Then on June 19, he called for protesters “rip[ing] down” statues to be “immediately arrested” ( here ).

Reuters recently debunked other fictitious tweets attributed to Trump ( here and here ).

VERDICT

False. Trump tweet calling for the arrest of ticketholders who did not attend his Tulsa rally is fabricated.

