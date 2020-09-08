Fact check: Clip of Trump ’lost and disoriented’ has been selectively cropped

A video on social media allegedly shows President Donald Trump walking in a disoriented manner and staring at a puddle at the White House lawn. The clip is misleading. The footage is from 2019 and has been cropped to make him appear confused when in fact he seems to be ushering his wife away from the water.

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter and Facebook, drawing mockery, as seen here , here , here and here .

One post here reads: “Trump is lost & disoriented here. His mind goes blank and he doesn’t remember what he’s supposed to do next. He’s deep into his degenerative neurological disease - Frontotemporal Dementia - mindlessly lumbering and zigzagging in the grass towards a puddle. #TrumpIsNotWell"

The 12-second clip starts with Trump waving and walking away from reporters and ends abruptly with him standing next to a puddle.

A longer version of the footage provides more context ( cs.pn/3bAeIbw , exact moment 11:47). Reuters footage of the moment is also visible here .

The video captures Trump’s remarks to the media before departing for Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas on Aug. 7, 2019, to meet victims and first responders of two deadly shootings. ( here )

After speaking to reporters, Trump walked away to meet with First Lady Melania Trump. He stood next to the puddle and, for a brief moment, pointed at it, apparently so his wife would not step into the water. The president and first lady then walk together to board the Marine One helicopter.

The misleading clip has been labelled on Twitter as manipulated media.

VERDICT

Missing context. Video has been selectively cropped to make President Trump look disoriented.

