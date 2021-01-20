Fact check: Video shows Trump visiting troops in Afghanistan on 2019, not in D.C. 2021

A video circulating on social media shows President Donald Trump surprising military troops at a dining hall. Some users claim the scene depicts Trump in Washington, D.C., where thousands of National Guard troops were deployed ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. This is false. The mislabeled footage shows Trump in Afghanistan in 2019, where he served Thanksgiving dinner to U.S. troops during an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after serving U.S. troops portions of Thanksgiving dinner, during an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A post with the video ( here ) initially carried the description: “President Trump Surprise Greets the National Guard in the NATIONS CAPITOL”. The post, made on Jan. 18 links to a YouTube video here uploaded that same day, entitled “PRESIDENT TRUMP SURPRISES NATIONAL GUARD IN DC”.

While some users acknowledge the footage has been mislabeled, others appear to think it is recent. Comments include: “NO MEDIA COVERAGE. THESE SAME GUARDSMEN WILL BE ORDERED ‘FORCED’ TO MEET AND GREET BIDEN.” and “(SIC) Ya our National Guard at the Nations Capital love their President”

On Nov. 28, 2019 Trump surprised troops at Afghanistan’s Bagram military air base ( here ).

Reuters could not source the video shared in this claim, but similar footage from a different angle can be seen on the White House YouTube channel youtu.be/6PysYA5TD4w?t=16 , youtu.be/6PysYA5TD4w?t=20 , youtu.be/6PysYA5TD4w?t=30 (see orange decorations on the ceiling).

Reuters photographs of the surprise dinner are visible here .

VERDICT

False. Video shows President Donald Trump surprising U.S. troops during a visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan on Nov. 28, 2019.

