Fact check: Photo shows crowd in Washington D.C. event, not Trump’s Tulsa rally

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Users on social media are sharing a mislabeled photo of a 2019 Washington D.C. motorcycle rally to falsely allege it shows a crowd at President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa on June 20, 2020.

Different iterations of the claim have been shared over 12,000 times on Facebook as of June 22, 2020. Examples are visible here , here , here , here , here .

The image actually shows a crowd at the Pentagon Library parking lot in Arlington, Virginia on May 26, 2019, during the Rolling Thunder Washington D.C. First Amendment Demonstration Run (Arlington is part of the Washington D.C, metro area. The photograph was taken just across the Potomac river from D.C., near the Pentagon.)

A similar angle of the image in the claim is visible here (see blue tent). A slightly different angle of the scene is visible here and here (see white Jeep). The location of the scene, officially in Arlington, Virginia, is visible on Google maps here ( bit.ly/2NogZes ). Videos of the scene are visible here and here .

For more than three decades, thousands of bikers have gathered in the Pentagon parking lot on Memorial Weekend for the Rolling Thunder run – a motorcycle procession that started as a tribute to fallen and missing-in action soldiers. Reuters footage of the event is visible here and here

On June 20, President Donald Trump addressed a less-than-full arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma for his first re-election campaign rally in months ( here ). Reuters photos of the rally can be seen here . Aerial footage of the rally venue and surrounding areas is visible here .

VERDICT

False. This photograph shows a crowd in Arlington, VA at the D.C. 2019 Rolling Thunder event, not the Trump rally in Tulsa on June 20, 2020.