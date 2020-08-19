Fact check: Brock Turner not named as a speaker at the Republican National Convention

A rumor shared on social media claimed that Brock Turner, the former Stanford student who was convicted of sexual assault in 2016, was to speak at the Republican National Convention. This is not true and was sparked by a tweet intended as satire posted by a professional comedian.

A Facebook post (here) with over 2,200 shares as of Aug. 19, 2020, claimed Turner was due to be a speaker at RNC convention, adding: "WTH? Only thing is something weird from DeVos whack job”. The post was shared on Aug. 18.

Earlier on the same date, comedian Jena Friedman tweeted: “BREAKING NEWS: Brock Turner, Stanford Student Athlete Who Assaulted Unconscious Woman, Will Speak At RNC.” It is the earliest example of this rumor that Reuters has seen on social media. Some shares of the original post on Twitter were from users who thought it was factual (here here).

Other accounts reshared the rumor without reference to the original tweet (here here).

Friedman, the comedian, later tweeted: “I don’t want to get kicked off twitter for other people not understanding satire” (here).

There has been no public comment by officials for the Republican National Convention on this false rumor or on who is to appear at the event. Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for US President Donald Trump 2020 election campaign, quote retweeted Friedman’s original tweet and wrote: “This is, of course, a lie” (here).

False. The untrue rumor that Brock Turner will speak at the Republican National Convention was sparked by a satirical post shared on social media.

