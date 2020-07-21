Fact check: Meme saying UK prisoners get free TV but pensioners will have to pay is misleading

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Thousands of social media users have been sharing a post that claims prisoners in the UK can watch TV for free while pensioners are having this right taken away. This claim is partly false. It is correct that people over 75 will start having to pay for a TV licence from next month, except those on low incomes. Meanwhile, prison inmates do not have to pay for the cost of a TV licence, but they do have to pay a weekly sum to rent a TV.

The posts ( here and here ) read: “When a man in prison can watch TV all day for free and a pensioner who has contributed to society has this taken away it really tells you how sick this country really is! I think everyone should share this far and wide. THE BBC ARE A DISGRACE!!!”.

As of July 2020, all households with people over 75 are entitled to watch TV for free without paying the licence fee that funds BBC shows and services ( here ). From August 1, people aged 75 or over will have to start paying the annual fee of 157.50 pounds ($200) for their TV licence, unless they are on low incomes and receiving Pension Credit ( here ).

Meanwhile, UK prisons are exempt from TV licence requirements when the TV set is in a cell or prison communal area, according to a 2015 Freedom of Information request tinyurl.com/y25negg4 .

In-cell televisions are permitted as a privilege for the vast majority of prisoners in England and Wales, depending on their Incentives and Earned Privileges (IEP) level, as described tinyurl.com/y2tvkokz . Prisoners who are on Standard or Enhanced level, as well as certain prisoners on Basic, are eligible to have an in-cell TV ( tinyurl.com/y4q25opq ). As of March 31 2019, 48% of prisoners in England and Wales had standard IEP status, 44% had enhanced status and 6% had basic status (less than 3% had entry status, a category which is no longer in use) ( tinyurl.com/y46rwnaa ).

Eligible prisoners in England and Wales must pay 1 pound per week to rent the TV, or if they share a cell they split the cost equally. Prisoners sign a form agreeing to pay for the TV, which says that the TV can be taken away for a number of reasons, including if they cannot pay the weekly charge, they break a prison rule or they damage the set ( tinyurl.com/y4p8e3m4 ).

VERDICT

Partly false. Although prisons are exempt from the licence fee, prisoners who are eligible to have a TV in their cell have to pay a weekly charge. UK households with someone over 75 will lose their free TV licence from August unless they are on low incomes.

