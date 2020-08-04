Fact check: Post suggesting migrants to UK get free TV licence while pensioners must pay is misleading

A social media post shared more than 8,400 times has suggested that migrants entering Britain are entitled to a free TV licence, while pensioners are not. This is partly false.

It is true that people over 75 do now have to pay for a TV licence, unless they are on a low income. Being a migrant, however, does not make a person exempt from paying this fee.

The post ( here ) makes an apparent reference to the soldiers who fought on the beaches of northern France in World War Two, and migrants who have crossed the English Channel from France.

“Funny that those who fought on the beaches of Northern France , now have to pay for their TV licence, but if you arrive from the beaches of Northern France today you get it free, along with a house to watch it in – Old People’s Lives Matter,” it reads.

As of August 1, people aged 75 or over have to start paying the annual fee of 157.50 pounds ($200) for their TV licence, unless they are on low income and receiving Pension Credit ( here ).

The licence will also remain free for people who live in Accommodation for Residential Care, while those who are registered blind only have to pay half the fee. However, it is not true that a person would be exempt from paying the licence fee based on their immigration status.

A previous Reuters fact check debunked the claim that illegal immigrants - those who have entered the country illegally and do not have the right to stay - are entitled to benefits from the UK’s welfare system (here ).

