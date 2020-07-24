Fact check: Fabricated tweet by Courteney Cox  

Social media users have been sharing a screenshot of what appears to be a fabricated tweet by actress Courteney Cox.

Actor Courteney Cox poses at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

An example can be seen here .

The tweet reads: “How long does it take to Cook a baby in the microwave? I don’t know, I Close my Eyes when I masterbate (sic).” It is dated May 6, 2014.

Twitter displays 3,200 of a user’s most recent tweets by way of scrolling ( here ). As of July 23 2020, the oldest tweet available to view on Cox’s profile this way is from November 2014 ( here ).

The only tweet from May 6, 2014 that Reuters could find through Google and Twitter search was in reference to Cox’s role in the television series Friends ( here ). A Twitter search of Cox’s tweets and the word “baby” does not bring up the tweet in the claims ( twitter.com/search?q=baby%20(from%3Acourteneycox)&src=typed_query ).

The tweet has spelling and punctuation errors. If the tweet were authentic, it would have gathered a lot of attention at the time, especially given the alleged number of likes and retweets shown in the tweet in the posts. No major news organizations reported on this. Google searches of the tweet only bring up social media posts with the screenshot and meme pages. Reuters could not find a version of this tweet, nor an archived link.

An archived version of Cox’s Twitter page closest to May 2014 shows that her tweets around that time had significantly fewer retweets and likes than the tweet in the claim, further indicating it is fabricated ( here://twitter.com/CourteneyCox )

The tweet was most likely created on a tweet generator website, such as the one here , where people can enter information to imitate any user.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence to show this tweet ever existed.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .