False claim: UK hospitals can only test patients for the whole family of coronaviruses

An image described as a “public notice”, which includes a series of claims around the scale of the new coronavirus pandemic, has been shared on social media with instructions to readers to print it out and “put it in your car window, your front door, anywhere!”

The picture, posted by a UK Facebook user (here) on April 16 and created in the style of a poster, argues that the pandemic numbers are being inflated. It makes three claims about how this alleged inflation is occurring. The claim outlined first is the subject of this check. The other claims made within this social media post are outside the scope of this check.

The first claim reads: “The test used in hospitals can only check for the whole family of Corona viruses (rather than just the new “Cover-19” [Sic]), present in many healthy people who would test positive”.

This claim is not correct. Public Health England (PHE) told Reuters that at the beginning of the outbreak, patients who were symptomatic were indeed simultaneously tested for all coronaviruses (a pan-coronavirus assay - detecting each of the four circulating human coronaviruses), but this was in addition to three different tests for COVID-19.

By the end of January, they had moved to a single assay test for COVID-19, which is in still in use today.

Britain reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on January 31, which means most cases were confirmed using a single COVID-19 test (here).

PHE said that it was “one of the first organisations outside of China to implement a diagnostic test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, and the diagnosis of COVID-19”. SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the virus that causes COVID-19, which is the disease.

Although SARS-CoV-2 is part of the coronavirus family, there is specific test for it - meaning UK hospitals are not broadly testing for all coronaviruses as the post suggests.

While there are limitations to all diagnostic tests, this is accounted for when the results are being interpreted. PHE said that “COVID-19 laboratory results from any supplier, both positive and negative, should be interpreted in the context of the clinical presentation”, including the clinical likelihood of the patient having the disease.

VERDICT

False. UK hospitals have a specific diagnostic test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here