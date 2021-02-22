Fact check: Most UK lockdown restrictions will continue beyond March 8

A social media post has made the false claim that the United Kingdom will fully come out of lockdown on March 8.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

“Effective March 8th, 2021, the covid lockdown in the UK is over”, the post writes (here). From this date, the post claims, masks will no longer be mandatory, and social distancing, ‘plastic barriers’ and social ‘bubbles’ will no longer be required.

On Feb. 22, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the government’s plan to bring England out of lockdown.

The so-called roadmap will pass through four stages, with an anticipated five weeks in-between, and the final step, when most restrictions would be lifted, not start until June 21 at the earliest (here).

From March 8, schools will be allowed to reopen, and two people from different households will be allowed to meet outside in a public place, such as a park (here). Care home residents will also be able to have one regular visitor.

At the end of March, it is envisaged a small number of people will be able to mix outdoors, but non-essential shops and outdoor hospitality will not reopen until April 12 at the earliest.

Most social contact rules will be lifted outdoors from no earlier than May 17, with all legal limits on social contact possibly being removed and nightclubs being reopened will happen from June 21 at the earliest.

It is ahead of this final step that long-term measures like masks and social distancing advice will be reviewed.

But the plan is dependent on four conditions: that the vaccination program continues apace; evidence that vaccinations are reducing deaths and hospitalization; infection rates do not cause another surge in hospital admissions; and new variants of the virus don’t affect the easing of restrictions.

The devolved administrations of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have their own set of restrictions and easing schedules, but these are expected to hew closely to the ones in England.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give a roadmap for easing restrictions in Scotland on Feb. 23. The next review of lockdown measures in Wales is due on March 12. Northern Ireland’s Stay at Home orders will be in place until April 1, and will be reviewed on March 18 (here).

VERDICT

False. The UK will not end all lockdown and social distancing restrictions on March 8.

