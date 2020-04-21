False claim: UK pupils will have a seven-day week when schools reopen

Social media users have claimed British pupils will have to attend school seven days a week when schools reopen (here) (here) .

This false claim is made in a picture of a letter that appears to carry the logos of HM Government and 10 Downing Street, along with the Royal Coat of Arms, which government departments and agencies traditionally use on letterheads. It is supposedly signed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The letter claims that a seven-day school week will be made compulsory in order to compensate for time lost during the lockdown.

“We will quickly make up for lost time by not only teaching your children from Monday to Friday, but also making it compulsory for your child to attend school on Saturdays and Sundays for the first 6 months,” it reads.

This is not true. The UK Department of Education told Reuters that the letter had not been written by the government, and that there are no plans to make seven-day school weeks compulsory. Pupils will also not be expected to attend school over the summer holidays.

Britain ordered schools to shut on March 20 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, though some have remained open to support the children of essential workers like health care employees (here) .

British education minister Gavin Williamson said on April 19 that no decision had yet been taken on when to reopen schools. He said five tests would need to be met before this could happen, including a fall in daily death rates and assurance that the National Health Service could continue to provide critical care across the UK (here) (here) .

In the meantime, remote learning would be supported through initiatives like free online classes and offering laptops to disadvantaged young people who are sitting exams next year (here) .

VERDICT

False: it will not be compulsory for UK students to go to school seven days a week when schools reopen.