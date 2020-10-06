Fact check: No evidence the U.S. government will force vaccinations on the public 

Social media users have been sharing an article online that says the United States government has “released their initial plans to force a [COVID-19] vaccine on everyone.” This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here .

The article is from a website called “Before It’s News” and can be found here .

The website says on its “about us” page: “Before It’s News is a community of individuals who report on what’s going on around them, from all around the world. Anyone can join. Anyone can contribute. Anyone can become informed about their world.” This lack of an editing structure points to the website likely not being a credible source of verified information.

The article says President Donald J. Trump revealed COVID-19 vaccination plans on Sept. 16. It says the vaccine is a “toxic concoction” that will be mandatory or forced upon Americans. Toward the end, the article diverges from its headline claim, saying, “mandatory or not, they will do what they can to convince you to take this vaccine.”

The Trump administration released the COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy on Sept. 16. Trump also spoke about the distribution plan in a press briefing. The full transcript can be found here . Trump said he has the “military lined up” to distribute the vaccine swiftly once it becomes available. There was no mention of vaccines being mandatory or forced in the press briefing.

White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas, who also spoke at the briefing, advised that everyone in a high-risk group should be vaccinated.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) in a press release on its website outlines the plan ( here ). The strategy can be found here . The COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook for Jurisdiction Operations can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website here .

The vaccine distribution process, referred to as “Operation Warp Speed” is a partnership between HHS and the Department of Defense, “engaging with private firms and other federal agencies, and coordinating among existing HHS-wide efforts to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.”

An infographic on the distribution process can be seen here .

The press release, press briefing, vaccine distribution strategies, CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook and infographics do not mention the vaccine being mandatory or forced.

In August 2020, Anthony Fauci, leading expert on infectious diseases and a part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, held a discussion at George Washington University ( here ). At the 18:00 mark in the discussion, a student asked whether Fauci would support a nationwide mandate of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fauci said: “No, definitely not. You don’t want to mandate and try and force anyone to take the vaccine.” “We’ve never done that,” he said, saying a vaccine could be mandated to “certain groups of people like health workers. But for the general population, you can’t. ”

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that the U.S. government plans to force the COVID-19 vaccine on to the general public.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .