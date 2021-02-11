Fact check: Essay about the U.S. military penned by veteran, not General Petraeus

Social media users have been sharing a lengthy essay online about the United States army and attributing it to retired United States Army general and former director of the CIA General David H. Petraeus. This is false; the essay was written by veteran Nick Palmisciano.

The essay begins with the author recalling the day he heard he had been offered a place at West Point, a U.S. military academy, and his dream of wanting to become an infantry officer. The author continues to discuss the burden on the military to defend the nation.

The post adds: “You watch TV shows where every vet has PTSD and the violent strain at that. Your Congress is debating your benefits, your retirement, and your pay, while they ask you to do more. But the amazing thing about you is that you all know this. You know your country will never pay back what you’ve given up.”

The post ends with: “You know that the populace at large will never truly understand or appreciate what you have done for them. Hell, you know that in some circles, you will be thought as less than normal for having worn the uniform. But you do it anyway. You do what the greatest men and women of this country have done since 1775. YOU SERVED. Just that decision alone makes you part of an elite group.”

Reuters could not find any evidence that Petraeus wrote this essay.

This essay was written by veteran Nick Palmisciano. Palmisciano is the chief executive officer of Ranger Up, a military lifestyle brand, and addresses the misattribution to Petraeus in a post on the Ranger Up website in August 2012, here .

The article says: “Hello America, my name is Nick Palmisciano and I wrote the essay below, not General David Petraeus, ‘A Marine in Iraq,’ General Schwarzkopf, any of the wounded warriors it’s been attributed to, or anyone else.”

In the post, Palmisciano explained that his essay was published by the U.S. army on their Facebook page, which can be seen here . They attribute the essay to Palmisciano in their post.

He added: “Now, there is an almost universal belief that General Petreaus wrote this. It’s on blogs. I’ve received many emails about how we ‘should post it.’ So I’m posting it, again, just like I did when I wrote it.”

Misattributed. The essay was written by veteran Nick Palmisciano, not General Petreaus.

