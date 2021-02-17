Fact check: The United States did not go from a record high to a record low in oil exports in one week

Flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat the online circulation of misinformation, posts in late January and early February 2021 claim that the United States “went from the highest in exports in oil and natural gas to the lowest in one week.” Taken to mean the highest and lowest export levels in recent U.S. history, this claim is false.

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland, Texas, U.S., February 11, 2019. Picture taken February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Examples of posts making this claim can be found here , here and here .

The earliest iteration of the claim on Facebook appears to have been posted on Jan. 28, 2021 (here). According to data published here by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the United States exported an average of nearly 3.4 million barrels a day for the week ending on Jan. 22, up from nearly 2.3 million the week before.

For the week ending on Jan. 29, the United States exported nearly 3.5 million barrels per day, followed by just over 2.6 million barrels a day for the week ending on Feb. 5 (here).

These amounts were not the “highest” ever in oil exports, as the posts claim. U.S. oil exports last peaked at nearly 4.5 million barrels a day for the week ending Dec. 27, 2019.

These amounts were also not the “lowest” ever, as the posts claim. Between February 1991 and the time of this article’s publication, U.S. crude oil exports hit an all-time low of 10,000 barrels a day several times between November 2002 and April 2005 (here). The latest reported export rate of nearly 2.6 million barrels a day (for the week ending Feb. 5, 2021) is nearly 260 times that amount.

In late 2015, then-President Barack Obama lifted a four-decade ban on crude exports (here , here). The EIA data clearly shows this uptick in exports.

Petroleum exports until recently were dominated by products like gasoline and diesel, but that has changed since the U.S. shale revolution that has sped up drilling and extraction of oil, helping boost overall U.S. production to record levels.

Notably, claims about alleged drops in U.S. oil and gas exports have been circulating during the first several weeks of President Joe Biden’s administration. A Reuters explainer on how Biden’s presidency will transform the U.S. energy landscape is available here .

President Biden’s has promised to ban issuance of new drilling permits on federal lands and waters in order to fight global climate change. Such a ban would mean that domestic oil output would trend toward zero over a matter of years.

Biden’s view is that climate change is an existential threat to the planet, and that a transition from fossil fuels can be an economic opportunity if the United States moves fast enough to become a leader in clean energy technology.

As for natural gas, Reuters was unable to verify this part of the Facebook claim because the EIA does not publish U.S. export data at a weekly level. The most recent monthly data available is for November 2020 and can be seen here .

VERDICT

False. U.S. oil exports have not gone from an all-time high to an all-time low during the first few weeks of the Biden administration.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .