Fact check: U.S. did not send 50,000 troops to Europe in March 2020 to ‘free child trafficked children’

Social media users have been sharing content online that says thousands of United States troops were sent to Europe in March 2020 for a child trafficking operation. This claim is false.

One post here reads: “Middle to Late 2019 The Vatican was raided by Police then on March 17 2020 Operation Defender Europe began. 50,000 Troops from U.S, UK & Europe descended on Rome. Remember the height of Corona in Italy back then. Think Vatican & its Child Trafficking Mafia's.”

The “Operation Defender Europe” the post mentions most likely refers to the exercise Defender-Europe 20, a multinational, U.S.-led exercise conducted with NATO allies (here) .

Eager to deter Russia from any repeat of its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, the U.S. Army’s goal was to test its ability to transport the soldiers across the Atlantic to Belgium and the Netherlands and then move quickly east through Germany into Poland and along NATO’s eastern flank (here).

The United States army said in a Jan. 22, 2020 notice about the Defense-Europe 20 exercise that “approximately 37,000 U.S., allied and partner-nation service members were expected to participate, with roughly 20,000 soldiers and 20,000 pieces of equipment deploying from the United States.” (here )

The exercise was modified in size and scope as of March 13, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movement of all personnel and equipment from the United States to Europe stopped (here ; here).

The operation did not begin on March 17, 2020, as the posts claim. The United States army said in a Jan. 22, 2020 post here that it would begin preparations on Jan. 23, 2020 by loading vehicles, heavy equipment and material for rail transport and onward shipping. “Phase I” of the exercise took place in Poland on June 5-19 with around 6,000 United States and Polish soldiers. It was originally scheduled for May and postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic (here).

The posts do not give supporting information regarding the Vatican raid they mention. Vatican police raided the offices of the Holy See’s Secretariat of State and Financial Information Authority on Oct. 1, 2019, but this was because of an investigation of suspected financial irregularities, not child trafficking (here). Reuters Fact Check has previously debunked a false claim that Pope Francis was arrested here .

Reuters could not find any evidence that 50,000 troops from the United States, United Kingdom and other parts of Europe were in Rome for the child trafficking rescue operation. A spokesperson for the U.S. Army told Reuters via email that the claims about the Defense-Europe 20 exercise being linked to child trafficking were false.

The child trafficking narrative is common with QAnon conspiracy believers, who often allude to “a secret campaign” being waged by U.S. President Donald Trump against a sex trafficking ring that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” allies (here).

The New York Times reported in August 2020 that followers of the conspiracy theory had been sharing the hashtag ‘SaveTheChildren’ and ‘SaveOurChildren’, taking resources away from genuine child trafficking hotlines and groups working to tackle this issue (here).

False. There is no evidence to support the claim that United States troops were sent to Europe to free victims of child trafficking in a 2020 mission.

