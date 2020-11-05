Fact check: Virginia election officers did not take ballots home with them on Election Night

Posts shared on social media early the morning after the Nov. 3 general election claim that “Virginia vote counters have decided to call it a night” and “took the uncounted ballots HOME WITH THEM.” This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of posts making this claim can be found here , here and here .

The claim appears to have originated at 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 4 in a tweet from the account @JusticeMAGA ( here, archived archive.vn/EKa0y ).

The tweet alleges that Election Day workers were taking uncounted ballots home with them and suggests the workers are meddling with election results. “Of course, they won’t be doing anything nefarious in the privacy of their homes where NO ONE CAN STOP THEM,” the tweet reads.

The tweet offers no further details on what location this alleged incident would have taken place.

Andrea Gaines, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Elections, told Reuters via email that “Officers of Election do not take ballots home” but rather maintain them in a secure location.

In comments on the tweet, @JusticeMAGA cited the cable news television channel One America News Network (OANN) as the source of the claim. Reuters could not find this claim on OANN’s website or social media accounts.

At the time of this article’s publication, Reuters had projected Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as the winner of Virginia’s 13 electoral votes ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Virginia election officers did not take ballots home with them on Election Night.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .