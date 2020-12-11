Fact check: Photograph shows genuine recipient of new COVID-19 vaccine

Social media posts have falsely claimed an image does not show a genuine recipient of the new COVID-19 vaccine.

On Dec. 8, the first people in the UK outside a trial were given the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Since then, a photograph of a patient who received the vaccine at Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, UK (here), has been shared online.

The photo shows a healthcare professional who is standing alongside a patient wearing a polo shirt, touching his arm at the usual position of vaccination.

In a screenshot of the post shared on social media, a caption reads: “He was in such a dash to get it, he didn’t even bother to roll up his sleeve!”

On social media, some have claimed that this is evidence that the vaccination never happened, and that the photo was staged.

“It’s so blatant and laughable. Open eyes up peeps. It’s a pantomime”, one social media user said in a comment (here).

However, this photograph was not taken to show the patient being injected.

It was taken before the injection, while the healthcare worker was explaining how and where the vaccine would be administered.

In an email, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust told Reuters: “This photograph was the taken in the discussion with the patient before the actual injection. It is not a photograph of the injection being given.

“The actual injection was carried out appropriately and with the patient’s sleeve moved out of the way to access his bare arm.”

Another image showing the same patient with his sleeve up to receive the vaccine can be seen here .

VERDICT

False. This photograph was not staged. It was taken before the vaccination was given, as the healthcare worker explained to the patient how and where the vaccine would be administered.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .