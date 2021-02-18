Fact check: COVID-19 vaccines do not add code to recipient’s DNA

A video arguing that COVID-19 vaccines are dangerous falsely claims that adverse effect data proves people dying from the vaccines and that the vaccines alter people’s genetic material. Other claims made in the video are outside the scope of this fact check.

VAERS DATA

The more-than-17-minute-long video ((here)) features a man discussing the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. At one point he says: “People are dying from this vaccine. It’s been documented in VAERS, okay? People are dying from this vaccine. Specifically this vaccine. And the other ones by Pfizer and Moderna. People are dying from this.” (here Timestamp 3.25)

VAERS stands for the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. Anyone can report health events vaccine recipients as part of a US early warning system to detect possible safety problems (vaers.hhs.gov/about.html).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says on its website that vaccination providers are required to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS.

It says: “Reports of death to VAERS following vaccination do not necessarily mean the vaccine caused the death.”

“CDC follows up on any report of death to request additional information and learn more about what occurred and to determine whether the death was a result of the vaccine or unrelated.”

The website also says: “Over 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through February 14, 2021. During this time, VAERS received 934 reports of death* (0.0018%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine” and “To date, VAERS has not detected patterns in cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines.”

Similarly in the UK, the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHA) said in a report updated on Feb. 18 (here) that it had reviewed reports of patients who had died following vaccination, most of whom were elderly or had an underlying illness. “Review of individual reports and patterns of reporting does not suggest the vaccine played a role in the death,” it said.

GENETIC MATERIAL

Later in the video, the man continues to read a description of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which says it includes a: “Recombinant, replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus vector encoding the SARS-CoV-2 Spike glycoprotein.”

The man comments: “So, basically, what that says to me is it’s encoding your genetic material — it’s taking your genetic material, and it’s adding a code to your genetic material. Your genetic material then is producing the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein.” (6.30)

The AstraZeneca vaccine works by using a specially engineered, harmless virus to deliver genetic instructions to human cells to make the spike protein jutting out from the new coronavirus’s surface (here, here).

Rather than adding a code to the recipient’s genetic material (DNA), as the speaker in the video suggests, the body’s cells instead process the mRNA instructions and manufacture the spike protein (download here, see p14).

An New York Times report illustrates this process in depth (here).

RNA VACCINES

Throughout the video, which focuses on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the man implies that it is a mRNA vaccine (Timestamps 10.45, 17.25) and he ends the video says: “They’re calling us anti-vaxxers. No. I’m anti-mRNA jab. This isn’t even a vaccination, it’s a mRNA gene therapy jab. And it even says that.”

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is described as a viral vector vaccine rather than an mRNA vaccine (like those developed by Pfizer and Moderna).This means a modified virus is used to deliver the instructions into the recipients cells (here).

VERDICT

False. Reports to VAERS do not prove people are dying from a vaccine. Regulators say data does not indicate a safety issue with the COVID-19 vaccines and these vaccines do not alter a recipient’s genetic material. The Oxford-AstraZeneca is not an mRNA vaccine.

