Fact check: Captain Tom did not receive, and was not killed by, the coronavirus vaccine

Some social media posts from British users have incorrectly claimed that Captain Tom Moore received the COVID-19 vaccine to his death, with some falsely suggesting the vaccine may have proved fatal.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The British World War Two veteran, who raised tens of millions of pounds for the National Health Service by walking up and down his garden, died on Feb. 2, 2021 after suffering from pneumonia and testing positive for COVID-19 (here).

Since then, posts speculating over the cause of his death have spread across social media (here) (here).

Moore had been ill for several weeks with pneumonia and had also tested positive for COVID-19, his family said (here).

Despite some initially inconsistent media reporting, his family confirmed that Moore had not yet received a vaccine because of his pneumonia treatment (here) (here).

Reuters has fact checked other claims relating to Moore’s death (here) and (here).

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that Moore was killed by the coronavirus vaccine. His family has confirmed that he didn’t receive the jab because he was being treated for pneumonia.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .