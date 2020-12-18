Fact check: Nurse fainting after COVID-19 vaccine not evidence of potential mass genocide

Social media users have been sharing posts that show a video of a nurse fainting after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and claiming that if people continue to take the vaccine it will become a “mass genocide”. This claim is false: the nurse in the video confirmed she has a condition where she faints when she feels pain, and the vaccine has gone through safety testing.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The posts (here , here) show a video of a nurse speaking in a TV interview after receiving the vaccine: she talks about how excited she was to get the vaccine, then says she feels dizzy and faints. The post’s caption says, “Watch this nurse pass out after receiving the COVID vaccine. It’s so safe though, right? This will become a mass genocide if people continue to follow these rabid dictators.”

Tiffany Dover, a nurse manager from Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee (here) did faint after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as seen in this video by local news outlets WTVC-TV NewsChannel 9 here and WRCBtv 3 here .

After recovering, she told WTVC-TV NewsChannel 9, “It just hit me all of the sudden, I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone” (here) .

Dover said that she has a medical condition where she often faints when she feels pain, as can be seen in this WRCBtv 3 video at the 2 minute 17 second mark here and in another video here .

A spokeswoman for CHI Memorial confirmed to Reuters via email that the nurse “quickly recovered” after the incident.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledges on its website that it is not uncommon for people to faint after vaccinations. It says that although there is no definite answer as to why this occurs “scientists think that fainting is due to the vaccination process and not to the vaccines themselves” (here) .

There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine is designed to harm. On Dec. 11, the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) issued the first emergency use authorization allowing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in the United States, having concluded that the benefits outweigh the known and potential risks (here , here) . The FDA evaluated and analysed safety data from clinical trials conducted with more than 43,000 participants and the manufacturing information submitted by Pfizer-BioNTech (here) .

The CDC explains that clinical trials are evaluating investigational COVID-19 vaccines in many thousands of study participants to generate scientific data for the FDA to use to determine how safe the vaccine candidates are, and that vaccine safety will continue to be monitored after the vaccines are approved for use: “The U.S. vaccine safety system ensures that all vaccines are as safe as possible. Safety is a top priority while federal partners work to make a coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine(s) available.” (here , here)

According to the FDA, the most commonly reported side effects of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever (here) .

Some people have experienced allergic reactions to the vaccine, and as a consequence the FDA has said that while most Americans with allergies should be safe to receive the vaccine, people who have previously had severe allergic reactions to vaccines or ingredients in this particular vaccine should avoid getting the shot (here) .

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that the vaccine is designed to harm: the nurse manager, who is prone to fainting when she feels pain, recovered; the FDA has approved the vaccine after analysing safety data from clinical trials involving more than 43,000 participants.

