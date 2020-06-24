Fact check: Four children have not died from a COVID-19 vaccine containing microchips

A post shared more than 1,160 times on Facebook has made several false claims about children dying after being administered with a COVID-19 vaccine containing microchips.

The post, uploaded on June 18 by a Texas-based Facebook user, specifically claims that four children have died “immediately” after being given the vaccine, which it says will contain radio-frequency identification (RFID) chips.

It adds that this vaccine will be mandatory for children to take before they can return to school and serves as a warning to “homeschool your kids” ( here ).

These claims are false. There are currently no approved vaccines for COVID-19, and Reuters has previously debunked claims of a plan to administer RFID microchips inside them ( here ).

Reuters has also previously debunked claims of children dying in Africa after being given a COVID-19 vaccine ( here , here ).

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are currently 142 potential vaccines being developed across the world, 13 of which are undergoing human trials. Four of the candidate vaccines at the human trial stage involve American companies or bodies. Researchers in these four trials are only accepting candidates over 18 years of age. ( here ).

Just three of all 13 of the candidate vaccines at the clinical trial stage have revealed plans to test children. Oxford University in the UK is currently still in the recruitment stage for gathering 60 children between the ages of two and 11 to take part in phase 2/3. They will be the only participants in this trial below the age of 18 (here) .

The Wuhan Institute of Biological Products plans to recruit people aged six and above for its trial, but is currently listed as “not yet recruiting” (here) .

Meanwhile, the Beijing Institute of Biological Products is enlisting participants aged three and above, and is also still in the recruiting phase of the process (here) .

If and when a vaccine against COVID-19 is eventually approved, it will be up to individual state authorities in the U.S. to determine whether administering it should be mandatory. For the purposes of this post, which was uploaded by a user in Texas, the Texas Department of State Health Services told Reuters that it would be false to say children would not be allowed to return to school without being vaccinated.

False. A COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been approved, nor is there evidence that a vaccine – once developed – will contain an RFID microchip. Candidate vaccines being tested at the human trial stage have only been given to adults to date.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .