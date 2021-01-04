Fact check: New photographs of UK COVID-19 vaccine recipient were released following second dose

Social media posts have made the false claim that the first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine in the UK, was photographed wearing the same clothes weeks apart, and that this casts doubt on the veracity of the images.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of the posts can be seen (here , here , here , here)

Margaret Keenan first received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at her local hospital in Coventry on Dec. 8, a week before her 91st birthday (here).

Three weeks later, she received a second dose, which is needed for the vaccine to provide the maximum amount of protection.

Social media users have claimed pictures of her receiving the first and second doses show her wearing the same outfit.

Some point to a BBC article (here) reporting on Keenan receiving her second dose on Dec. 29.

The article features a photograph of Keenan wearing the distinctive Christmas jumper she wore when she was first given the jab.

“BBC telling us first Covid ‘Vaccine’ woman has just had her SECOND JAB... WEARING THE SAME CLOTHES??!???!” one post sharing the article asks (here).

However, handout photographs show that when she received the second dose she was wearing a grey striped jumper, not a Christmas jumper (here) .

Claims about Keenan being a crisis actor have already been debunked by Reuters (here , here, here).

VERDICT

False. Keenan was a genuine recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine and handout pictures were made available showing her receiving both doses, dressed differently on each occasion.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .