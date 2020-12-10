Fact check: Images of COVID-19 vaccine recipient did not appear in October news report

Social media users have claimed that images of 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial, were first published in a news report in October. This is not true; the pictures were taken on the date of her inoculation, in December, and were not published before then.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of posts sharing the false claim can be seen (here , here , here).

On Dec. 8, Keenan received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot at her local hospital in Coventry, a week before turning 91 (here).

The posts compare screenshots from two different articles – one from CNN, the other from the BBC – with each seemingly showing images of Keenan receiving the vaccine.

The BBC article is dated Dec. 8, while the CNN piece is from Oct. 22. This has caused some to falsely claim that the media are using old images to report the story, and that Keenan is a “crisis actor”.

“Which one of these lying stories did you want us to pretend is true”, one Twitter post shared 6,400 times asks (here).

However, the CNN article from October (here) has nothing to do with Keenan’s vaccination and did not use pictures of her. The piece covers a report estimating the number of deaths that could have been prevented through changes in the U.S. pandemic response. As with other CNN stories, a video player embedded at the top of the page offers the user a range of the day’s news videos.

Users can select which video they wish to play, including a one called “William Shakespeare among first Britons to receive coronavirus vaccine”.

The first shot of that video (here) is the same as the one shown in the screenshots of the CNN article, with the same image and text in the banner at the bottom of the screen (“UK patients now first in world to get authorized COVID vaccine”).

Reverse image searches show that the first the images of Keenan receiving the shot were published on Dec. 8., and not before then (here).

VERDICT

False. Images of Keenan receiving the vaccine were not published before Dec. 8.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .