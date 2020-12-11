Fact check: Comment from Scotland’s Sturgeon about vaccinating the elderly appears to be a slip of the tongue

A video of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, in which she appears to say older people will be prioritised to have the COVID-19 vaccine because they are most likely to die from it, has been shared on social media. In the context of Sturgeon’s past comments on the topic, this is clearly a slip of the tongue.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The video can be seen(here , here). It was shared along with comments such as: “Make up your own mind who’s really killing granny” and “No vaccine for any of my elderly family”.

In the clip, Sturgeon is heard saying: “It is at least possible, if not probable, that the older sections of the population would have priority for a vaccine, if we had to prioritise in that way, because we know that age has been one of the key factors in determining people’s likelihood to become seriously ill and die from this vaccine”.

However, it appears that Sturgeon meant to say “virus”, not “vaccine”.

After the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 was authorised for supply in the UK, Sturgeon gave a statement explaining how the doses would be prioritised.

In the speech, she states that those who have the “greatest clinical need” will be offered the vaccine first (here).

Those who will get priority, she said, will be older residents in care homes and people aged over 80.

This corresponds with previous public comments from Sturgeon, which have consistently said that the older population is most vulnerable to the virus.

The First Minister has made numerous such remarks since the beginning of the pandemic.

In September, Sturgeon urged people to “not be complacent about COVID” in part because it “kills too many old and vulnerable people” (here).

And in May, during a First Ministers question time she said: “The virus hits older people particularly hard. The vast majority of deaths are in the older population. That applies not only to care homes but overall” (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. In the context of Sturgeon’s past comments on the topic, she meant to say “virus”, not “vaccine”.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .