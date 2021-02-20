Fact check: The UK government has not blocked the Office for National Statistics from publishing data about COVID-19 vaccine side-effects

A claim circulating on social media that suggests the UK government has blocked the publication of data on coronavirus vaccine side-effects is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The posts have been shared repeatedly on Facebook and Twitter since the end of January, and have been viewed by thousands of people (here, here, here, here, here). They specifically claim the government has blocked the Office for National Statistics from releasing data on how many people have experienced side-effects after receiving a vaccine against COVID-19. The posts point to this as a reason to be suspicious about vaccination programmes.

“The UK government have blocked the Office for National Statistics publishing information regarding side effects, illness and deaths of people following receiving COVID-19 vaccinations,” said one post on Facebook. “If everything is as is it should be why would our government withhold this crucial information.”

Another Facebook post, which was originally taken as a screenshot from Twitter, said: “Something else you won’t see on the News. The Government have blocked Office of National Statistics from issuing data on how many people have died after receiving vaccination and how many have had side effects following vaccination. Think it’s about the virus? think again.”

Both of these posts, are false. In an email to Reuters, a spokesperson for the ONS said the department is currently working on plans to monitor the vaccination programme, and any results would be published accordingly.

They said: “The ONS has been developing plans to monitor the effectiveness of mass vaccination. This is likely to include the analysis of existing data streams and additional survey questions. When we are satisfied with the quality and robustness of our findings, they will be made public in the usual way and in accordance with the UK Code of Practice for Statistics.”

The Department for Health and Social Care also told Reuters there was no truth behind the claims and pointed to regular reports published by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on the vaccines.

These reports, published weekly, are compiled using data from the Yellow Card scheme, the UK’s official website for recording adverse drug reactions (ADRs). This includes recording suspected side-effects of the coronavirus vaccines (yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/).

The latest report covers the period between Dec. 9, 2020, and Feb. 7, 2021 (here). During this time, 24,207 Yellow Cards have been reported for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, while 20,428 have been reported for the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab. There have also been 113 reports where the brand was not specified.

“Any member of the public or health professional can submit suspected side effects through the Yellow Card scheme,” said the MHRA. “The nature of Yellow Card reporting means that reported events are not always proven side effects. Some events may have happened anyway, regardless of vaccination. This is particularly the case when millions of people are vaccinated, and especially when most vaccines are being given to the most elderly people and people who have underlying illness.”

Vaccines for COVID-19 are safe and effective, according to numerous experts around the world (here, here, here, here). They have also begun to show positive effects in countries that have implemented speedy vaccination campaigns. For instance, Israel, which has given nearly half its population the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab (here), there was a reported drop in the rate of positive COVID-19 tests on Feb. 10, along with the lowest number of people in a month reported to be suffering serious effects of the disease (here). Early analysis in England, meanwhile, is also beginning to show signs of a positive effect (here).

VERDICT

False. The ONS has not been blocked from publishing data about vaccine side-effects as this data is already being analysed and released by the MHRA. In the meantime, the ONS is working on plans to monitor the vaccination campaign and says it will release any results in the usual way.

Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here.