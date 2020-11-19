Fact check: Listed vaccine ingredients do not include weed killer

A Facebook post has claimed that a COVID-19 vaccine contains weed killer. This is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The upload includes a picture allegedly showing the ingredients of the Pfizer vaccine, which achieved a 95% success rate in its trials (here) .

The caption includes an image listing the supposed ingredients and reads: “Here is the U.K proposed vaccine insert, I did some digging this morning and found some of these ingredients in commercial weed killer, can anyone help with this? or help me to verify that these are not safe? why is there weed killer in the vaccine?” (here) .

The alleged insert lists RNA ingredient BNT162b2 as the active ingredient, followed by the inactive ingredients lipid ALC-0159, lipid ALC-0315, potassium chloride, monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, sodium phosphate and sucrose as the vaccine ingredients.

Reuters could not confirm this was an accurate proposed vaccine insert for the Pfizer vaccine and Pfizer was not immediately available for comment.

However, the Pfizer vaccine candidate is called BNT162b2. Reuters reported that BNT162b2 is based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which uses a chemical messenger to instruct cells to make proteins that mimic the outer surface of the new coronavirus, thereby creating immunity (here) .

Of the other ingredients listed, lipids are water insoluble molecules, while the chemicals containing sodium or potassium are salts. Sucrose is a sugar molecule.

Oxford University’s Vaccine Knowledge Project says: “It is important to remember that many of the substances used in vaccines are found naturally in the body. For example, many vaccines contain salts based on sodium and potassium, which are essential for life”(bit.ly/3lMNPFj) .

The World Health Organisation also explains that: “many vaccines include stabilisers that prevent chemical reactions from occurring within the vaccine and keep the vaccine components from sticking to the vaccine vial. A common stabiliser is sugar (sucrose).

“Each vaccine component serves a specific purpose and…all ingredients are tested for safety”(here) .

Many of the chemicals listed in the image are common, particularly sodium chloride (table salt). Even if they were to appear among the ingredients of a weed killing product, this does not mean there is weed killer in vaccines.

Reuters has debunked other misinformation relating to the vaccine for COVID-19 here.

VERDICT

False. There is not weed killer in the COVID-19 vaccine.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .