Fact check: The flu vaccine does not include many of these supposed ingredients

An image being shared on social media gives a list of 27 ‘ingredients’ with the claim that the flu vaccine contains some of them. This image is misleading; many of the ingredients listed are not used in flu vaccines.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The image carries the title “Flu shot ingredients, includes some of these”. It then lists a wide range of items including mercury (thimerosal), anti-freeze, detergent, chloride, aluminium, acetone and “human embryonic (aborted baby) lung culture” (here) .

Vaccines only use ingredients they need to be as safe and effective as possible. There are several types of injected flu vaccines and every year new versions are made because the virus changes over time.

John McCauley, Director of the Worldwide Influenza Centre at the Francis Crick Institute, told Reuters: “The flu vaccine made in eggs or in cell culture does not contain material from human embryonic cells, aborted human diploid cell cultures, embryonic guinea pig cells, monkey kidney cells, cow muscle tissue, E.coli, acetone or ethanol.”

Anti-freeze is not used in flu vaccines, but a chemical called polyethylene glycol, which may be found in anti-freeze, is used in some vaccines to inactivate the flu virus. This chemical is safe and is also used in skin creams and some medication. The confusion is explained by the American Academy of Paediatrics here .

Some of the substances mentioned in the image do feature in the flu vaccine, but they are not dangerous.

Oxford’s Vaccine Knowledge Project told Reuters: “Many of the components in flu vaccines are found in all sorts of everyday items. Formaldehyde, for example, is found in pears.”

Its website provides a list of ingredients that commonly feature in flu vaccines and explains their purpose: here .

The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers similar information (here).

Thiomersal, also called thimerosal in the US, is a mercury-based preservative used in small quantities in multi-dose vaccines. It is safe and prevents the jab being contaminated by bacteria. However, thiomersal is not currently present in any flu vaccines in the UK (here) .

Formaldehyde, mentioned above, is a compound used in the manufacturing process of some flu vaccines to kill other viruses. While people may think of it as a man-made chemical, it is found naturally in the human body.

Aluminium salts are often used in flu jabs to lengthen the immune response to the vaccine. Small amounts of aluminium are found naturally in almost all foods and drinking water.

Gelatine derived from pigs is used to protect live viruses from the effects of temperature. It is highly purified and different from the natural gelatine used in foods.

Some flu vaccines contain egg protein, which is used to grow enough virus or bacteria to make the vaccine (here). This can be dangerous for people who are allergic to eggs, so people with such allergies are advised to ask their doctor for advice.

VERDICT

Partly false. Many of the ingredients listed in the post are not used in flu vaccines, and the ones that are do not pose a danger to humans.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .