Fact check: The recovery of Trump and Johnson from COVID-19 does not prove vaccines are unnecessary

A post has been shared on Facebook saying that the recovery of U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from COVID-19 “proves” there is no need for a vaccine. This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

An example can be seen here . The image shows a meme shared by a Facebook user with the caption: “2 extremely overweight puppets make (sic) miraculous recovery from fatal pandemic virus, thanks to simple health care, yet we have to take a vaccine even if we are extremely fit and healthy? Yeh, righto”.

The meme itself shows Trump and Johnson shaking hands with the words: “These two...have just proved that there is no need for a vaccine...think!!!”.

It is misleading to describe the treatment Johnson and Trump received for COVID-19 as “simple health care”, as they both received different treatments in hospital.

Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital on April 5, 2020, and taken into intensive care the following day. He received oxygen treatment and was discharged on April 12. Reuters reported this information at the time here and here .

When Trump tested positive for COVID-19 in early October, he received an experimental cocktail of antibodies being tested by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (here), alongside zinc, vitamin D, aspirin and other generic drugs (here) . He returned to the White House on October 5 after three nights in hospital.

Although Trump and Johnson recovered from the novel coronavirus, not everyone does. More than a million people have died globally from COVID-19 (here) and figures from the World Health Organisation show that the United States has the highest total death toll, with 213,626 deaths recorded as of Oct 15, 2020 (here) .

While “extremely fit and healthy” people without underlying conditions, particularly those who are young, may be less likely to experience a severe form of the disease, they are still able to pass on the virus to others who are more at risk.

Many experts therefore see a safe and effective vaccine as the only way out of the pandemic.

Britain’s National Health Service website says: “Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent infectious diseases” (here). The British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, described a vaccine as “our best hope of defeating coronavirus” (here) .

In the US, the leading expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said of the pandemic in an August Q&A (here) : “It will end because the public health efforts will succeed ultimately. And science will get us through this. We will get a vaccine. We will get therapies for early disease and for late disease”.

VERDICT

False. The recovery of Trump and Johnson from COVID-19 does not prove that a vaccine is unnecessary.

